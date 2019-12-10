Vietnam, Czech Republic enjoy robust trade ties
Vietnam and the Czech Republic have experienced sound growth in their trade revenue so far this year, according to the Czech Statistical Office.
Clothes are among Vietnam's key exports to the Czech Republic. (Photo: VNA)
The office said that Vietnam exported 849 million USD worth of products to the central European country during January-September, a year-on-year rise of 8.05 percent. Two-way trade in the period was estimated at 900 million USD.
Vietnam’s exports to the Czech Republic with high growth included cloth (surging 86 percent), plastic and plastic products (up 28 percent), toys (27 percent), clothes and accessories (21 percent), and seafood (20 percent).
Meanwhile, Czech shipments to Vietnam that witnessed strong growth were train-engine-spare parts and mechanical equipment (244 percent), leather and tanned leather (100 percent), wool and cloth made from fur (100 percent), steel products (74 percent), and toys and sport tools (40 percent).
In the nine-month period, trade value between the Czech Republic and foreign countries hit 280.5 billion USD, a year-on-year fall of 2.52 percent, with exports declining 1.15 percent to 148.8 billion USD.
The US, China, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, Norway, the Republic of Korea, India and Canada are large trade partners of the nation./.