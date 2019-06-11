At the meeting (Source: molisa.gov.vn)

– Vietnam stands ready to cooperate with the Czech Republic in selecting and training nurses and orderlies to work in the European country, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has said.The official made the statement while receiving Vice Chairman of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies Vojtěch Filip, who is also Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM), in Hanoi on June 11.Dung suggested the Czech Republic receive Vietnamese labourers in other occupations, apart from nurses and orderlies.Each year, Vietnam sends about 145,000 guest workers abroad, mostly to Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Japan, Germany and Malaysia, he said, highlighting the potential for cooperation in this regard between Vietnam and the Czech Republic.The official added that the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs is managing 1,954 vocational training facilities, including 48 medical colleges and schools.He took the occasion to call on the Czech Republic to help Vietnam improve professional skills for workers in such areas as metallurgy, the manufacturing of machinery, electronic equipment and means of transport, garment-textile, pharmaceutical products and food processing.For his part, Vojtěch Filip affirmed that the Czech Republic wants to cooperate with Vietnam in training nurses, orderlies and doctors, and establish a training facility in this field in the Southeast Asian nation.He elaborated that the Czech Republic will grant working visas to nurses and orderlies after they receive professional and linguistic training in Vietnam, adding that the country hopes to receive up to 4,000 Vietnamese nurses.Host and guest noted with pleasure the strong development of the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic.They shared the view that the visit to the Czech Republic by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc last April has enhanced the bilateral ties across many realms, from education-training to labour, agriculture, science-technology, environment, culture and tourism.Of note, in early June 2019, the Czech Republic resumed issuing long-term visas for Vietnamese labourers, and plans to open a direct air route from Vietnam to the European country, he said.-VNA