Politics Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

Politics Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19 Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.