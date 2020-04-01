Vietnam, Czech Republic joining hands against COVID-19
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and authorities of Vietnam are willing to work closely with the Czech Embassy to support the country and handle issues related to its citizens who are staying in Vietnam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on April 1.
At the reception (Photo: VNA)
During a Hanoi reception for Czech Ambassador to Vietnam Viteslav Grepl, he also affirmed that Vietnam will facilitate Czech citizens’ repatriation if they need, and proposed the Czech Government continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the European country with health care and epidemiological hygiene.
The Vietnamese official appreciated the Chamber of Deputies (Lower House) of the Parliament of the Czech Republic for its approval of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in late January, saying that the country was one of the first EU member nations to have ratified the agreement.
Expressing his joy at the European Council’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Dung said this paves the way for the agreement to take effect soon after the Vietnamese National Assembly ratifies it in May.
For his part, Ambassador Grepl expressed his gratitude to the Vietnamese Government for facilitating the organisation of the special flight on March 25 to return nearly 300 Czech and EU citizens to Prague.
He praised drastic measures taken by the Vietnamese Government to contain the COVID-19 spread, and thanked local doctors for their efforts to treat the 53rd patient who is a Czech citizen./.