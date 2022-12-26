Business Consumers tighten wallets, retail industry faces difficulties The consumer outlook report from VNDirect Securities Corporation shows that the pent-up consumption trend during the pandemic is gradually decreasing in the context of rising interest rates and a weakening Vietnamese dong making consumers tighten their purse strings.

Business Vietnam – bright spot of world economic landscape Foreign experts have dubbed the Vietnamese economy as a miracle in Asia and a bright spot of economic growth in Asia-Pacific as a result of the Vietnamese Government’s sound and effective economic management policies.

Business Vietnam - Third largest mango exporter to RoK Vietnam exported 1,700 tonnes of mango to the Republic of Korea (RoK) for 7.4 million USD over the past 11 months of 2022, up 19% in volume and 25% in value year-on-year, according to the Agency for Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business CPTPP helps raise Vietnam’s exports to member markets: official In the recent three years after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) took effect, trade revenue between Vietnam and other member countries has seen two-digit growth every year, said Director of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Luong Hoang Thai.