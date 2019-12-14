Business Coating, printing ink firms need to be greener With consumers paying increasing attention to the effects of paint and printing ink products on human health and the environment, producers need to develop more eco-friendly products, a seminar heard in Ho Chi Minh City on December 12.

Business Vietnamese bamboo straws adorn world drinks People are turning against plastic straws, and a 32-year-old man has come up with a reusable bamboo alternative for the once ubiquitous and popular item that has become a symbol of throw-away culture.

Environment Workshop provides guidance for identifying plastic pollution hotspots A workshop was held in Hanoi on December 10 with a focus on national guidance for identifying plastic pollution hotspots and working out solutions.

Environment Vietnam has four new ASEAN Heritage Parks Four more protected areas in Vietnam have been recognised as ASEAN Heritage Parks, making the country home to the largest number of such parks in the region.