Visitors flock to Vietnam Dairy 2022 which is taking place in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The third Vietnam International Milk and Dairy Products Exhibition (Vietnam Dairy 2022) opened at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on May 31.The four-day event has 200 booths from 50 domestic and foreign exhibitors, showcasing milk and dairy products, ingredients and technology in the dairy industry, processing and packaging lines, and animal feed and veterinary machines.Dairy cattle breeds, environment treatment technology, food safety standard management systems and other services in the dairy sector are also on display.Vietnam Dairy 2022 is expected to help firms find new partners, expand their markets and enhance their cooperation in trade, investment and science and technology to improve their competitiveness, contributing to ensuring the sustainable development of Vietnam's dairy industry, Chairman of VDA Tran Quang Trung said at the opening ceremony.Several conferences discussing the development of the local dairy industry in the new normal, the use of high technology in dairy farming and Industry 4.0, and the role of milk and dairy products in enhancing people's health will be held on the sidelines of the event, he said.Despite the prolonged pandemic, the domestic dairy industry still posted respective revenues of 113.7 trillion VND (4.9 billion USD) and 119.3 trillion VND in 2020 and 2021, mainly contributed by fresh milk and powdered milk, Trung added.In 2021 alone, the industry produced over 1.77 billion litres of fresh milk, up 4.5 percent year-on-year. Powdered milk production also saw positive growth of 13 percent year-on-year to nearly 152,000 tonnes.Currently, Vietnamese dairy products are being exported to 50 markets, including strict ones such as Japan and China, earning the country a turnover of 300 million USD each year./.