Business Vietrade consultation to spur exports to Kuwait A consultation will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Trade Promotion (Vietrade) on June 1 to boost export to Kuwait where demand for agricultural, industrial and consumer products are on a rise.

Business Pharmaceutical industry sees promising prospects The pharmaceutical industry is growing steadily because input costs are stable compared to other industries and businesses are less affected in a high inflation environment.

Business BIDV, ADB release report on Vietnam’s financial market The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on May 25 co-organised a workshop to announce a report on Vietnam’s financial market in 2021 and its 2022 outlook.