The Vietnam Dance Week 2023 offered opportunities for dancers and choreographers to meet, exchange experience, and seek measures to boost dance development as well as effective models to promote the roles of the art of dance in the society.

The week is also a wonderful chance for the public to enjoy the art of dance through stellar performances on stage.

The event was officially launched on July 15, garnering the enthusiastic response from nearly 500 contestants, including artists from China, India, the Republic of Korea and Singapore.

The event covers an array of interesting activities such a Vietnamese ethnic folklore dance competition for domestic choreographers, Vietnam International Dance Festival for professional and amateur artists, and dance lovers of many ages, nationalities and regions with a variety of dance genres, and the launch of the Hand in Hand dance./.

