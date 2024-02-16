Business Vietnam industry & trade sector looks good in early 2024 The strong recovery of industrial production, the exponential rise in exports, abundant goods supply, and good revenue from services in January paint a rosy picture for the domestic industry and trade sector this year, heard an online conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on February 16.

Business Export activities bustle on first workday after Tet Export activities bustled on the first workday after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday on February 15 with many batches of goods departing for foreign markets such as the US, the EU and Australia.

Business VinFast signs letters of intent with Indonesia dealers Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast signed the Letters of Intent with its first five dealers in Indonesia on February 16 while attending the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) which is taking place from February 15 to 25.

Business FPT IS, Carbon EX cooperate to promote carbon credit projects FPT Information System Company Limited (FPT IS) and Carbon EX have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in providing services and solutions to promote carbon credit projects.