Sci-Tech

Vietnam data centre boom draws billions USD as AI demand accelerates

Vietnam is among the highest-potential markets with installed capacity of roughly 104MW seen rising five-to six-fold to nearly 600MW by 2030.

Viettel 2's Hoa Lac Data Centre (Photo: Viettel)
Viettel 2's Hoa Lac Data Centre (Photo: Viettel)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is witnessing a new wave of large-scale data centre investment as demand for infrastructure powering artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and data economy accelerates.

Billion USD projects pile up

Since early 2026, a flurry of large-scale commitments has landed. In February, UAE technology group G42 and a consortium of FPT, VinaCapital and Viet Thai unveiled a long-term partnership to build data centre infrastructure at Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City at a cost of 2 billion USD.

In March, a venture of Accelerated Infrastructure Capital, Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation and international partners disclosed an AI data centre valued at about 2.1 billion USD, including the facility, regional infrastructure, power, water and drainage systems, and GPU capacity. Full investment is slated by the end of the 2027 first quarter.

In late April, Starmason committed 480.26 million USD to a hyperscale complex with up to 60MG of IT load for AI and cloud workloads. Singapore-based Evolution, Hathor and Frontier separately announced a 508.78 million USD project, Evolution DC VN HCMC, with 52MW of capacity, targeting Uptime Tier III+ and eventual Tier IV certification.

Le Ba Tan, CEO of Viettel IDC, sees the global data centre market reaching 627.4 billion USD by 2030, with Asia-Pacific at 174.8 billion USD. He projects global growth of about 8.8%, versus 9.3% in APAC and almost 14% in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam is among the highest-potential markets, Tan said, with installed capacity of roughly 104MW seen rising five-to six-fold to nearly 600MW by 2030.

“Vietnam is an attractive destination for next-generation data centres, and these facilities will be able to meet AI demand”, Tan said.

Cost advantages and room for growth

Vietnam’s appeal rests partly on competitive costs and ample expansion headroom.

Cushman & Wakefield puts Asia-Pacific data centre construction costs at 7.9-19.2 million USD per MW. Vietnam ranges from 5.7-8.7 million USD, averaging about 7.2 million USD, with annual construction cost inflation of roughly 3.8%.

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City account for about 73MW of operational capacity, with another 137 megawatts planned by 2030. As projects get larger, power access is emerging as the key constraint: a 100MW project in major clusters faces waits of about two to three years for new supply, the report said.

Le Thi Huyen Trang, CEO of JLL Vietnam, said AI has become critical infrastructure rather than a trend, and that power, data and deployment speed will determine which markets win.

Commercial power prices remain competitive regionally, and Vietnam’s sizable hydropower, wind and solar mix fits well with tenants’ environmental targets. The country also sits on landing points for major submarine cable routes.

Industrial and high-tech parks near cities are the primary sites for development. Land for data centres typically costs 30-50% more than conventional industrial plots because of requirements for location, power, fiber connectivity and dedicated substations.

Building infrastructure to maintain competitiveness

Still, experts said Vietnam’s edge will hinge not just on open investment rules but on coordinated preparations in regulation and infrastructure.

Tan said Vietnam must clear bottlenecks in power supply for large projects, renewable energy access, cooling suited to a tropical climate, the workforce to run AI infrastructure and tougher data sovereignty, security and cross-border flow requirements.

Competitive advantage will increasingly belong to countries that can build an integrated digital ecosystem spanning data centres, cloud computing, connectivity and cybersecurity for AI. If Vietnam sustains momentum and clears power, international connectivity and workforce constraints, it can narrow the gap with Southeast Asia’s leading cloud hubs, he added.

Louis Nguyen, Chairman and CEO of Saigon Asset Management, said attracting billions USD from hyperscale operators requires a clear, stable investment environment and adequate infrastructure.

First, Vietnam needs to finish and clarify its data framework, especially sovereignty, privacy, storage, management and cross-border transfers which matter most to investors, especially US-listed companies.

Enforcement must also be predictable so investors can gauge compliance obligations before committing billions USD.

Second is infrastructure readiness. Hyperscale projects need reliable power, renewable energy access, suitable land and water, fiber networks and sufficient submarine cable capacity.

David Jackson, General Director of Avison Young Vietnam, said Vietnam should focus on regulation, infrastructure and workforce to draw more data centre capital./.

VNA
#AI #Cushman & Wakefield #NQ57 Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Related News

At the MoU signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Agriculture sector links key databases with National Integrated Data Centre

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang said the move marks a key milestone in following the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, which targets breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation, while opening a new chapter for the agriculture and environment sector.

See more

Shanti Alexander (centre), Meta’s Director of Policy Programmes and Campaigns for Asia-Pacific and Thao Dao, Country Strategy & Operations Lead at Google at a seminar in Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s experience offers lessons for Vietnam

Singapore’s experience in linking policies with business needs, mobilising technology corporations to address national challenges and ensuring vulnerable groups are not left behind could provide valuable lessons for Vietnam.

The product exhibition area at the AI Day 2026, organised by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and STEAM for Vietnam in collaboration with the US Embassy in Vietnam and the National Innovation Centre (Photo: VNA)

Building AI capabilities tailored to Vietnam’s needs

Vietnam is entering a new phase of AI development, moving beyond the adoption of existing technologies to building its own capabilities by advancing models, computing infrastructure, data, and talent in parallel to create an ecosystem capable of developing technologies tailored to the country’s needs.

Top-performing teams at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals are honoured at a ceremony on August 23 (Photo: VNA)

Top-performing teams at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals honoured

The national finals of the ROBOTACON WRO 2026 robot talent competition concluded in the central province of Gia Lai on August 23, providing students with a valuable learning and experiential environment where they could develop STEM skills, learn to work together, think creatively and solve complex problems.

The LH-FOF team from Vietnam's Lac Hong University represents the country at ABU Robocon 2026. (Photo: VTV)

Vietnam team wins three awards at ABU Robocon 2026

The LH-FOF team from Vietnam's Lac Hong University won three awards the 2026 Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Robot Contest (ABU Robocon): third place overall, the best design award and a sponsor’s award.

Panoramic view of the site designated for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo published by VNA)

Skilled workforce vital to Vietnam’s nuclear power programme

The long-term challenge Vietnam must proactively address is building a pool of personnel in management, regulation, research and development, and technical support. These are areas in which the country must take the initiative in training and building up its own capabilities so that it can independently conduct assessments, evaluate safety, verify technical calculations, carry out research, and provide support for the sustainable development of the nuclear programme.

Officers and soldiers of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security monitor malware trend charts and directly assess potential threats in cyberspace. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam issues new cybersecurity rules for domestic, foreign businesses

Issued on August 19, the decree comprises six chapters and 32 articles, covering cybersecurity protection measures, information security assurance, specialised cybersecurity training, and management of IP address identification for telecommunications and Internet service providers.

Students compete in the national finals of the ROBOTACON WRO (World Robot Olympiad) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 500 contestants compete at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals

Held under the theme “Robots Meet Culture”, this year’s competition aims to connect technology with cultural values, encouraging students to apply their knowledge of science, engineering and programming to real-world problems while promoting cultural values through creative solutions.

Scientific and technological research and development in Vietnam - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s tech adaptation offers lessons for Vietnam: Insiders

Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy noted that Vietnam is also making positive progress in this area, with officials increasingly focused on updating knowledge, learning from new models and adapting to changes. The key, he stressed, is to quickly translate these efforts into concrete results, which can build trust, strengthen motivation and drive further development.

Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (Photo published by VNA)

Expert suggests Vietnam, Singapore combine complementary strengths in semiconductors

Singapore, Vietnam and other ASEAN economies have different but complementary strengths. By linking these strengths through infrastructure, talent mobility, research partnerships, reliable supply chains and joint industry development, ASEAN can become an integrated, sustainable and globally significant semiconductor ecosystem rather than merely a collection of separate semiconductor manufacturing locations.

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.