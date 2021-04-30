Vietnam Day at MGIMO returns to Russia
Moscow (VNA) – “The Vietnam Day at MGIMO” (Moscow State Institute of International Relations) returned to the Russian capital city on April 29 (local time) with a host of events on the eve of the 46th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30).
The festival was hosted by Vietnamese students at the MGIMO in partnership with the institute’s ASEAN Centre.
In her opening remarks, Vietnamese Chargé d'Affaires to Russia Nguyen Quynh Mai expressed her delight at the development of the Vietnam-Russia relations over recent years. She expected that younger generations of Vietnam and Russia will further nurture the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
On behalf of MGIMO leaders, Andrey Baykov, Vice-Rector and Director of the Academic Forum on International Relations, said today Vietnam remains Russia’s important partner and the two countries have been cooperating in various projects in the fields of trade, economy, energy, technology, military and response to emerging threats and challenges, notably COVID-19.
He also stressed the significance of partnership in scientific research, cultural exchange, education and youth exchange to the bilateral ties, saying he hopes that this event will contribute to advancing the ties further.
A highlight of the festival was a workshop on Vietnam in today’s international affairs, which attracted a large number of experts and students of Vietnamese studies from leading universities in Russia.
A trade fair of Vietnamese goods, a photo exhibition on Vietnam’s people and nature, and events introducing Vietnamese culture and cuisine to Russian students were also held as part of the festival./.
