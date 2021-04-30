Culture - Sports Hue Traditional Craft Festival to run for a month The Hue Traditional Craft Festival will be held for one month for the first time, from May 29 to June 26 in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Culture - Sports Art shows celebrate national holiday A special concert featuring Vietnamese music and songs will be staged by veteran and young artists of leading art troupes in HCM City on April 29.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese poetry reaches out to the world Book “Su bat dau cua nuoc” by Vietnamese poet Tran Le Khanh has been now available in the US book market under the name of “The beginning of water”.