Vietnam Days in UK come to successful end
The Vietnam Days in the UK 2022 recently wrapped up, leaving a good impression about the Southeast Asian country on British and international friends.
Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long (first, left) visits an exhibition of paintings by young artist Xeo Chu as part of the Vietnam Days in the UK 2022. (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) –
The programme, organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, started on March 28 and featured a variety of events on culture, sports, trade - investment - tourism promotion, educational cooperation, green transition, renewable energy, fintech, startup, and innovation.
It took place on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and marked the resumption of people-to-people exchange between the two countries after an over-two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long said as Vietnam has reopened the economy and international tourism, the programme with a diversity of activities created a major opportunity for foreign friends to come to know images of Vietnam, along with its economy and tourism attractiveness. Vietnam is one of the first countries to hold cultural and trade exchanges in the European nation over the last two years, he highlighted.
British investors spoke highly of Vietnam’s investment climate with an open and consistent policy, a transparent business environment, and high political stability.
While Vietnam is viewed as a promising country for the development of tech startups thanks to an open market and a young and dynamic population, it is also believed to be a potential partner for educational cooperation because of the high demand for tertiary and high school education, Long said.
Cultural activities such as painting exhibitions and concerts also grabbed public attention, and Vietnamese artists were received by British Minister of State at the Cabinet Office Nigel Adams and Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi.
This helped strengthen the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the ambassador said.
He added in the time ahead, the Vietnamese Embassy will organise more activities to popularise images of the country and reinforce bilateral relations./.