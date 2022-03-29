Vietnam Days underway in UK
The Vietnam Days in the UK 2022 began on March 28 (local time), promising to treat attendees to a series of cultural, art, sport and trade-investment promotion events, mostly in London.
The Vietnam Days programme focuses on enhancing the Vietnam-UK cooperation in various areas, and promoting Vietnam as an attractive destination for tourists in the context that the country has reopened its door to international visitors.(Photo: VNA)
Lasting through April 10, it is organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK, in collaboration with organisations and enterprises of both countries, on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
The events focus on enhancing the bilateral cooperation in various areas, ranging from education and training, green transformation, renewable energy, fintech, startup and innovation; and promoting Vietnam as an attractive destination for tourists in the context that the country has reopened its door to international visitors.
Highlights among these are a music show, painting exhibitions, investment promotion and travel forums, and a friendly golf tournament in London. There will also be an education forum and a workshop for startup cooperation between Vietnam and the UK in Cambridge.
A charity auction of a painting by talented young artist Xeo Chu as part of the Vietnam Days. (Photo: VNA)In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long affirmed the bilateral strategic partnership is growing robustly, with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s last-year visit to UK and participation in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) marking a new development of the ties.
The diplomat affirmed that Vietnam's commitment to achieving the goal of neutralising emissions by 2030 at COP26 has been positively welcomed by the international community, especially in the UK.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at COP26 (Photo: VNA)He pointed out that with this commitment, Vietnam has only from November 2021 attracted many commitments on capital and green finance from leading economic groups in the UK and the world, creating a wave of green investment in Vietnam. During PM Chinh's visit, 30 agreements were signed with a total value of more than 30 billion USD, marking a new step in economic cooperation between the two countries./.