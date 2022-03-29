Society Soc Trang: 110 scholarships presented to needy students As many as 110 scholarships worth 1 million VND (about 44 USD) each have been given to students from ethnic minority groups, sea and island areas and children of border guards in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

Society Can Tho University looks to foster training partnership with Australian partners Australian Acting Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ciaran Chestnutt on March 28 worked with leaders of Can Tho University in Can Tho city to discuss education cooperation results and orientations for the future.

Society Enterprises to get gov’t assistance for tech innovation The Government is looking for ways to support local enterprises access new technologies and speed up technological innovation.