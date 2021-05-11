Vietnam deeply concerned about East Jerusalem situation: diplomat
Palestinian protesters injured in conflict with Israeli police. (Photo: AFP/VNA)New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy expressed Vietnam’s serious concern over recent tension in East Jerusalem and called on sides involved to restrain themselves at an UN Security Council emergency meeting held in New York on May 10.
At the meeting on the Middle East situation, including the Palestine issue, UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland delivered a briefing on escalating violence in East Jerusalem, particularly the number of injuries and fatalities among civilians, calling upon the council to make actions to ease the tension.
Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, said without specific steps, the tension is likely to further escalating and the violent cycle could come back at any moment.
He said Vietnam condemns all acts of violence and unnecessary use of lethal weapons against civilians and called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any actions and statements that might complicate the situation.
Expressing his serious concern over the fact that about 970 Palestinians are at risk of being deported from their homes in East Jerusalem, the diplomat called for an end to all acts violating international law and humanitarian obligations.
Vietnam called on the Israeli government to fully respect the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to traditional religious and cultural activities, especially during the Muslim month of Ramadan, Quy said.
The emergency meeting took place at the request of nine council member countries – Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Vietnam./.