World Cambodia to exit from Least Developed Countries status Phnom Penh Post on May 10 quoted a senior official from the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce as saying that Cambodia is well-prepared to minimise economic risks when it graduates from its Least Developed Countries (LDC) status.

World Laos sees lesser COVID-19 cases The Lao health ministry on May 10 afternoon said the country detected 25 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number recorded in the country over the last 18 days.

World Thai newspaper delves into Vietnam’s tourism recovery efforts The Bangkok Post on May 10 published an article titled “Vietnam reimagines tourism” discussing the Vietnamese tourism sector’s efforts to respond to COVID-19 impact.