Culture - Sports UAE set to throw kitchen sink at Vietnam The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be desperate to beat Vietnam and keep their World Cup qualifications hopes on track tonight, according to Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo.

Culture - Sports Hanoi’s two more craft villages recognised as tourist destinations The administration of Hanoi recently designated two craft villages in Phu Xuyen district as tourist destinations, a move aimed to develop not only local crafts but also tourism.

Culture - Sports Ho Chi Minh City to hold first-ever Tet festival The atmosphere of a traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) will be nudged closer to both Vietnamese and foreigners at the Tet Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from January 3-5, 2020.