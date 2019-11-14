Vietnam defeat China in AFF Beach Football Championship
Vietnam face China in the opening match of the AFF Beach Football Championship held in Thailand (Photo: VFF)
Hanoi (VNA) - Defending champions Vietnam beat China 7-5 in the opening match of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Beach Football Championship held in Thailand on November 13.
Although China had the advantage of physical strength and an experienced coach from Spain, Vietnam still controlled the game from the whistle.
Vietnam then quickly took the lead with five goals. In the third set, the score was 5-1 in favour of Vietnam and it was considered very safe for Vietnam. However, in only a few minutes, China scored three goals in a row.
The Vietnamese side changed their players continuously to keep their lead. China had several chances to score more goals, but couldn't find the net.
The chances came to Vietnam and captain Bui Tran Tuan Anh helped his team lead 6-4.
In the dying minutes, China scored one more goal, while Vietnam extended the gap to 7-5.
In another match the same day, hosts Thailand beat Malaysia 4-3.
Vietnam will next face Malaysia on November 15.
The tournament attracted five teams including two invited teams China and Afghanistan as well as three regional teams Malaysia, Vietnam and the hosts Thailand./.
