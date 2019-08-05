U15 Vietnamese players (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

- Vietnam beat East Timor 1-0 in their last Group A match at the ASEAN Football Federation U15 Championship in Thailand on August 4.For the whole of the first match, Vietnamese players focused on pushing their opponents, who tightly defended their goal.However, many opportunities were missed due to their impatience in the search for the score opener.At the 76th minute, Cai Van Quy performed a skillful kick that sent the ball to the net, scoring the winning goal for Vietnam.The victory against East Timor, which had won four consecutive matches before meeting Vietnam, means a slot in the semi-finals for the team.After five matches, Vietnam have won four to secure the second place in Group A after Indonesia. — VNA