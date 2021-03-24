Health PM urges safe, prompt COVID-19 vaccination It is necessary to conduct proper and timely COVID-19 vaccination to ensure safety, towards the vaccination for the whole population, while considering and accessing different vaccine sources and continuing to research and develop domestically-made vaccines so that the vaccines can be put into use in 2022, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed.

Health Nearly 38,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 As of 16:00 on March 23, Vietnam had administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 37,911 people who are frontline medical workers, and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health COVID-19 pandemic in review The first cases of COVID-19 were discovered on December 29, 2019 in Wuhan, China. Later, on March 31, 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Health One imported COVID-19 case reported on March 23 Vietnam logged one imported case of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 23, bringing the national tally to 2,576, according to the Ministry of Health.