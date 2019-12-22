Vietnam Defence White Paper debuted in Cuba
The Vietnamese Embassy and the Office of Vietnamese Defence Attachés in Cuba held a ceremony in Havana on December 20 to debut the Vietnam Defence White Paper 2019.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh (L) hands over Vietnam Defence White Paper 2019 to Chief of the General Staff of Cuba Álvaro López Miera (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese defence attaché in Cuba Col. Ta Van Phang said the Vietnam Defence White Paper 2019 is meant to continue affirming that Vietnam advocates peace and self-defence in its national defence, point out challenges and revisions to defence policy, and improvement of defence capability for national protection.
The paper also contributes to raising understanding and building trust between Vietnam and countries in the international community, for the sake of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he said.
Politburo member, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Sen. Lieut. Gen Álvaro López Miera, for his part, hailed the paper as a collection of invaluable experience by a peace-loving nation that beat the strongest hostile forces to protect its independence and freedom.
On the occasion, a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and the 30th anniversary of All-People Defence Festival was also held.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh highlighted comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the Vietnam People’s Army and the Cuban revolutionary armed forces, which he said, has been one of the most vivid evidence of exemplary and loyal relationship founded and fostered by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Fidel Castro, and generations of the two countries’ leaders.
About 200 guests watched documentaries about Vietnam’s fight for independence and national construction, and enjoyed music performances by Vietnamese students in Cuba’s military training establishments at the event./.
