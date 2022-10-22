Vietnam Delegation to UN meets US Military Academy learners
New York (VNA) – The Delegation of Vietnam to the UN on October 21 discussed the country's contributions to and priorities at the UN with a delegation of learners from the US Military Academy.
This meeting took place within the framework of the academy’s training course for a strategic studies class whose learners are officers of the US army and other countries, including one officer from the Vietnam People's Army.
At the event, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Charge d'affaires a.i. of Vietnam to the UN, briefed the delegation on Vietnam’s participation in and contributions to the UN since its membership began in 1977.
Vietnam always strives to make maximum contributions within its capabilities to the common work of the UN regarding all three pillars of sustainable development, human rights protection and promotion, and maintenance of international peace and security, she affirmed.
Tra said as a responsible member of the UN, the Vice Chair of the 77th UN General Assembly, and a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure and many other important UN agencies, Vietnam will continue to work with other countries to deploy the UN’s major initiatives and priorities in the coming time.
The sides discussed a series of matters, including challenges facing the UN in the current period, and Vietnam's foreign policy in relations with big countries at the UN and its efforts in ensuring and promoting human rights as well as in Vietnam's engagement in UN peacekeeping activities, among others./.