Politics Vietnam, Italy boost judicial and legal cooperation A Vietnamese delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice led by Deputy Minister Phan Chi Hieu paid a working visit to Italy from October 19-21.

Politics Vietnamese, Chilean foreign ministries hold political consultation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 21 for Secretary General of Foreign Policy of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alex Wetzig Abdale, who has been on an official visit to Vietnam to co-chair the 7th political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Politics President welcomes UN Secretary-General Secretary-General António Guterres is paying an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. On October 21, the UN top official was welcomed by host leaders.

Politics Party Chief receives UN Secretary-General On October 21 in Hanoi, at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for UN Secretary-General António Guterres