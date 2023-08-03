Politics Vice President hails working trip by President of Kyodo News Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hailed the ongoing working trip by President of Japan's Kyodo News Toru Mizutani on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, during a reception in Hanoi on August 3.

Politics Logo, website of 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians unveiled The visual identity, logo, website, and official trailer of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 3.

Politics Vietnam makes important contributions to AIPA-44: Ambassador Vietnam has made important contributions to ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and preparations for the AIPA-44 which is to take place in Indonesia, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong.

Politics Congratulations sent to new speaker of Singaporean parliament National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 3 sent a message of congratulations to the new Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore, Seah Kian Peng.