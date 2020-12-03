Vietnam demands China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty on East Sea
A Vietnamese naval soldier on Da Lat Island, Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam demands that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at the Foreign Ministry’s regular press conference on December 3.
All activities without Vietnam’s permission at the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos violate Vietnam’s sovereignty and international law, thus having no legal validity, Hang said in reply to a reporter’s question regarding China’s recent moves in the East Sea.
The reporter mentioned China’s latest moves in the East Sea, including Hainan province’s announcement to resume travel tours to Hoang Sa, and the Chinese navy receiving a hospital ship at the wharf on Da Chu Thap (Fiery Cross Reef) in Truong Sa archipelago.
Vietnam urges China to cancel and end the organization of tours to Vietnam’s Hoang Sa as well as actions that can intensify tension and complicate the situation, run counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and are unfavourable for the maintenance of a peaceful, stable and cooperative environment in the East Sea, countries’ efforts in negotiating a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the ties between the two countries, Hang said.
She reiterated that Vietnam has full legal grounds and historical evidence testifying to its sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa in accordance with international law.
Asked to comment on Taiwan (China)’s live-fire drills on November 24 in the waters around Ba Binh (internationally known as Itu Aba) Island in the Truong Sa archipelago of Vietnam, the spokeswoman made clear that Taiwan’s move had seriously violated Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty over the archipelago, threatened peace, stability, and maritime safety and security, caused tension and further complicated the situation in the East Sea.
“Vietnam resolutely opposes to, and demands that Taiwan (China) neither hold the illegal drills nor repeat the violation in the future,” Hang stressed./.