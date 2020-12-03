Politics Australian foreign minister hopes for stronger ties with Vietnam Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne on December 3 expressed her delight at the positive development of the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership, considering this a firm foundation for the two countries to elevate bilateral ties to a new high.

Politics Lao Prime Minister to visit Vietnam, co-chair inter-governmental committee meeting The Prime Minister of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from December 4-6.

Politics Vietnam, Australia convene fourth defence policy dialogue Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Deputy Secretary Strategy, Policy and Industry at the Australian Department of Defence, Peter Tesch, co-chaired the fourth Vietnam - Australia defence policy dialogue held via videoconference on December 3.

Politics NA Chairwoman meets ethnic minorities delegates Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met delegates to the second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities in Hanoi on December 3. Standing Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong was also at the meeting.