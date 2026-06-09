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Vietnam demonstrates strong responsibility towards international community

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has affirmed Vietnam's demonstration of a strong sense of responsibility to the international community through its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

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#net-zero emissions #commitments #Vietnam #international community #ocean protection #marine economy #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency
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