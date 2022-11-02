Politics Lawmakers to debate bills, resolutions on Nov. 2 Legislators are scheduled to discuss in groups the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised) and draft E-Transaction Law (revised) on November 2 during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership The relations between Vietnam and Denmark have been further deepened since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1971.

Politics Party General Secretary wraps up China visit Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi on November 1 evening, concluding a his official visit to China at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.