Vietnam, Denmark seek ways to intensify economic, trade ties
A delegation of major Danish companies will accompany Crown Prince Frederik in his upcoming visit to Vietnam to seek business and investment opportunities with Vietnamese agencies and partners, Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) Thomas Bustrup has said.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi (L) at working session with Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) Thomas Bustrup (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of major Danish companies will accompany Crown Prince Frederik in his upcoming visit to Vietnam to seek business and investment opportunities with Vietnamese agencies and partners, Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) Thomas Bustrup has said.
At his meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi in Copenhagen on August 9, Bustrup affirmed that in the context that the two countries share many common interests and hold increasingly substantive and comprehensive relations, and many Danish businesses intend to expand their operations abroad, Vietnam has emerged as a potential destination.
He expressed his thanks for and appreciated the cooperation and support of the Vietnamese embassy in DI’s activities, and asked the embassy to assist with the organisation of Vietnam visits by Danish enterprises in the coming time.
For his part, Nghi spoke highly of the active role and efforts of the confederation in intensifying the two countries’ economic and investment ties.
The ambassador informed his host on the embassy's plan to organise a forum on September 5 in Copenhagen, on Vietnam - Denmark cooperation in digital and green transformation - the two priority fields that Vietnam is focusing on implementing, with the cooperation and support of many international partners, including Denmark.
He sought the DI's help in holding the forum, affirming that his embassy and domestic agencies will coordinate closely with Danish agencies and organisations, including DI, to successfully organise the trip to Vietnam by Danish businesses in company with Crown Prince Frederik in early November.
Discussing specific measures to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between the two sides, Nghi affirmed that the Vietnamese embassy is ready to act as a bridge connecting DI, Danish businesses with the government and businesses of Vietnam for the benefits, prosperity and sustainable development of the two countries.
DI is representing 19,000 enterprises with over 575,000 employees in various manufacturing and services fields./.