Business Industrial parks, economic zones attract over 100 billion USD over 30 years Over the past 30 years, industrial parks (IP) and economic zones (EZ) across the country have attracted over 100 billion USD of investment, and created jobs for more than 4 million labourers, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Travel Vietnam mulls ways to boost inbound travel Strict visa policies and a shortage of human resources and infrastructure in the tourism sector have stymied recovery of the travel industry, and the target of five million international arrivals this year could be out of reach, industry players have warned.

Business International wood fair opens in Binh Duong More than 100 Vietnamese and foreign firms are showcasing advanced wood processing technologies, machinery and raw materials at the 2022 Vietnam BIFA Wood exhibition which opened in southern Binh Duong province on August 8.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on August 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,174 VND/USD on August 10, down 2 VND from the previous day.