Politics Infographic Vietnam, Netherlands enjoy stronger partnership The relationship between Vietnam and the Netherlands is widely recognised as a prime illustration of a dynamic and highly effective partnership, flourishing across various domains and steadily growing in depth and significance.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Saudi Arabia relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from October 18-20, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.