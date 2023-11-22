Vietnam - Denmark sound relations
Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, bilateral relations between Vietnam and Denmark have grown increasingly profound and effective, especially since the two countries upgraded them to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership on November 1, 2023.
VNA
InfographicThree Vietnamese cities among world’s fastest-growing digital nomad hubs
The three Vietnamese cities of Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City have been listed among the top 10 fastest-growing “digital nomad” destinations in the world by Outlook Traveler Magazine, for their beautiful scenery, stable internet speeds, and especially cheap prices.
See more
InfographicVietnam, Netherlands enjoy stronger partnership
The relationship between Vietnam and the Netherlands is widely recognised as a prime illustration of a dynamic and highly effective partnership, flourishing across various domains and steadily growing in depth and significance.
Infographic50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Argentina diplomatic ties
Through the ups and downs of history, Vietnam and Argentina have been steadfast partners in the process of national construction and development.
InfographicVietnam - Saudi Arabia relations
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from October 18-20, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
InfographicVietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
President Vo Van Thuong leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, from October 17-20. His trip is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping.
Infographic69 years of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2023)
Hanoi is not only the national political-administrative centre but also a driving force for national economic development.