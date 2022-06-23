Politics Spokeswoman notes Foreign Ministry’s moves to help recover cashew containers from Italy Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang gave more details about how Vietnam reclaimed cashew nut containers that its exporters previously lost control of in Italy.

Politics Forum seeks to enhance Vietnam-RoK cooperation Cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has achieved remarkable and comprehensive development in most fields over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Politics Climate activist prosecuted for tax evasion pleads guilty: spokeswoman Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang provided more information about a woman recently found guilty of tax evasion, and rejected rumours she was penalised for climate change activities.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia stay united for prosperity of each nation: Ambassador Vietnam and Cambodia have always remained united for the prosperity of each nation, which helped them surmounted multiple challenges to build such a close relationship, said Ambassador of Cambodia to Vietnam Chay Navuth.