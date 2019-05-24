The Vietnam Design Association recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three foreign partners to support the development of creative design in Vietnam (Photo: cafef.vn)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam Design Association recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three foreign partners to support the development of creative design in Vietnam.



The association said the three partners include the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI), Asia Pacific Space Designers Association (APSDA) and Society of Interior Designers Singapore (SIDS).



Under the MoU, the association and its partners will cooperate to improve the quality of designs, and develop research and training activities.



The signing ceremony was organised in connection with the first Vietnamese Interior Design Festival which took place in HCM City. The event's main aim was to develop and nurture Vietnamese design and creativity through community-connecting activities.



With the theme of "Creative Aspirations - The Source of Creativity", the festival was organised to lay the foundation for the annual development of future events. At the event, 10 international design associations participated in the international design conference.



In addition, many authors and excellent projects in Vietnam were also honoured at the national-scale Vietnam Interior Design Award - Vmark 2019.



The award is not only an opportunity to promote the contribution of Vietnamese creative interior designers in the context of international integration, but also a special opportunity for leading businesses to promote products from the most experienced and established experts and judges in the industry.



This was the first time the International Interior Design Conference took place in Vietnam, with presentations from 20 international speakers from 10 countries, with a commitment to continue to support the development of creative design in Vietnam.-VNS/VNA