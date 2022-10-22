Illustrative image (Photo: organising board)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Design Week 2022 will take place in Hanoi, the central city of Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5-11.



Co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Vietnam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and Vietnam Design Group, the week will take the theme “Beyond Expectations” which is intended to seek and honour outstanding products and designers in fields that serve human’s everyday life such as Communication design, Living design, Decor & Object design, Clothing design, and Public design.



It will feature a series of events such as displays, seminars, and shows, aiming to stimulate the development of the cultural and innovative industry in general and designing in particular.

The Vietnam Design Week 2022 honours outstanding products and designers. (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

The organising board has so far selected 31 entries for completion for the final of the Designed by VietNam contest.



Last year, the week, themed “Awakening Traditions”, aimed to renew traditional values and promote sustainable design trends. It was co-hosted by the VICAS in collaboration with the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities of the Temple of Literature./.

VNA