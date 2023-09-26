The Vietnam Design Week 2023 features a series of activities, including a design competition called “Designed by Vietnam”, a “Design of the Year” award, a design fair, and exhibitions and workshops.

The design exhibition is a highlight of the event as it has been held in all four editions. It attracted 50 designers from both Vietnam and other countries showcasing creative and aesthetic designs in interior and exterior furniture, fashion, and marketing.

With the theme “Embracing Constraints”, the design competition conveys a message of a sustainable design industry. It attracted 150 contestants, 30 of whom entered the final. Among those, as many as 10 designs are for public restrooms around Hoan Kiem Lake. The designs are now exhibited at the Temple of Literature.

The Vietnam Design Week is expected to be a platform to nurture designers and the creative community in Vietnam.

The closing ceremony is to be held on September 29 at the Temple of Literature./.

VNA