Vietnam detects 86 new COVID-19 cases in six hours
Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19, including one imported and 85 domestic infections, were documented over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 18, according to the Ministry of Health.
The imported case was a 67-year-old man from the Republic of Korea arriving in the south-central province of Binh Dinh on May 16. He was immediately put under quarantine in central Da Nang city upon his arrival.
The domestic cases include 63 in Bac Giang, six in Hanoi, four in Dien Bien, three in Bac Ninh, three in Hai Duong, two in Da Nang and one each in the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital’s Tan Trieu facility, Hai Phong, Hung Yen and Ha Nam. All were detected in quarantine sites and locked-down areas.
No new outbreak was reported.
So far, the national tally reached 4,464 COVID-19 cases, with the number of local infections since the fourth COVID-19 wave hit Vietnam on April 27 totalling 1,424.
The death toll remained at 37. The recoveries now stand at 2,668./.