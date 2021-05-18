Health Localities authorised to decide on social distancing: Minister Localities are authorised to decide on social distancing in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directions and their real situations, ensuring pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic development, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has said.

Health Additional 19 COVID-19 infections logged on early May 18 morning Vietnam documented 19 COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on May 18, all of which were recorded in quarantine sites, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic How to safely coexist with Covid-19 The Ministry of Health recommends people to adhere to 5K (in Vietnamese) rules: Khau trang (facemask), Khu khuan (disinfection), Khoang cach (distance), Khong tu tap (no gathering) and Khai bao y te (health declaration) to safely coexist with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’ state.

Health PM urges swift, drastic approach to driving back COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the entire political system and people to take a more swift and drastic approach to driving back COVID-19 pandemic because it could spread anytime if guard is let down.