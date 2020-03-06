The People's Committee of Hanoi holds an urgent meeting on March 6 night after receiving reports on the new COVID-19 case (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) - The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported a case testing positive to COVID-19 at 21:30 on March 6, the Health Ministry said late the same day.

The 26-year-old patient earlier visited her sister in the UK, then travelled to Italy and returned to Hanoi on March 1 on flight VN0054.



This is the 17th COVID-19 case in Vietnam. The previous 16 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital.

The Health Ministry will keep the public updated on the case and measures taken to contain the spread of the virus./.



