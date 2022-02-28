Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: No quarantine planned for int’l sport delegations, reporters International sport delegations and reporters attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will not be quarantined even if COVID-19 cases are found, the organising committee’s healthcare and anti-doping sub-committee said at a press conference on February 28.

Culture - Sports Vinh Phuc works to promote values of Dong Dau archaeological site The northern province of Vinh Phuc has decided to invest in a project to construct Dong Dau Park in Yen Lac township of Yen Lac district to develop the cultural and historical values of its Dong Dau archaeological site.

Culture - Sports Cultural, musical event held at Italian university to explore “Vietnam soul” A cultural and musical event named “Vietnam Soul” has been held at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Italy, featuring various performances by students who learn Vietnamese language at the Department of Asian and North African Studies.