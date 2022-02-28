Vietnam determined to successfully host SEA Games 31: official
An overview of the press conference. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is determined to successfully host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which is not merely a sport event but a chance for regional countries to promote their culture and tourism, said Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Pham Anh Tuan.
Speaking at an international press conference in Hanoi on February 28, which was held in both in-person and online formats with the participation of representatives from the embassies of ASEAN countries in Hanoi as well as domestic and foreign reporters, Tuan said that the regional sporting event provides a good chance for any host country to show its responsibility to the international community and its hospitality and wish to make contributions to the ASEAN development.
According to the Organising Board, the SEA Games 31 will take place from May 12-23. This is the second time that Vietnam has hosted the event.
At the conference, representatives from the Information-Communications Sub-Committee announced the SEA Games 31’s logo, official song, the main press centre and press facilities at competition venues along with services for the press, as well as the official website and fanpage of the event.
Meanwhile, the Medical Sub-Committee highlighted regulations on medical and doping checks as well as COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Vice Director of the Vietnam Administration of Sport Le Thi Hoang Yen told participants about the accommodation and means of transport for athletes. She said that a Torch Relay ceremony will be held 31 days before the opening day, departing from northern Phu Tho province, going through 12 provinces and ending in Hanoi.
Reporters hoping to cover the SEA Games 31 can register from March 15 through a link on the event’s official website.
The Organising Board said that it will give best support to the press in getting visa to enter Vietnam with no limitation in the number of reporters/.