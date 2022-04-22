One success story, Nguyen Huu Thuc, Director of the Chu Dau Porcelain Ceramic Joint Stock Company, said its brand has been built from a wide range of activities and it aims to reach out to the world.



Branding experts agree that national brand development is largely dependent on product branding and corporate branding.



Last year, despite COVID-19, Vietnam’s national brand value picked up 21.6 percent compared to 2020, rising to 388 billion USD and holding 33rd position in global rankings.



All understand the significance of national brand development, but more effort is needed to increase the presence of Vietnamese national brands in the global market. An ecosystem comprising experts, national brands, and enterprises should therefore be established to promote the Vietnamese national brand./.

VNA