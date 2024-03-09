Hydrogen has been recognised as a clean energy source that is indispensable in the energy structure of many countries to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

As of early 2023, more than 40 countries had issued national hydrogen strategies and major financial support policies to form and develop the hydrogen industry.

In Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is drafting a hydrogen production strategy and deploying gas power and offshore wind power projects according to a Politburo's Resolution on the strategic orientation of Vietnam's national energy development until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Under the draft strategy, Vietnam will promote the development of hydrogen energy production and hydrogen-derived fuels in potential areas to target a hydrogen output of 100,000-500,000 tonnes by 2030 and 10-20 million tonnes by 2050./.

VNA