Vietnam develops world’s first effective vaccine against ASF: German newspaper (Photo: screenshot)

Berlin (VNA) – Vietnam has developed the world's first commercial safe and effective vaccine against African swine fever (ASF), German newspaper Agrarheute (Agriculture Today) reported on July 1.



In its article, Agrarheute noted that the ASF epidemic is causing great concern to pig farmers globally.



However, Vietnam has recently announced that it has achieved a breakthrough as it had successfully produced an effective vaccine which is the first commercial one globally to prevent the ASF epidemic, it said.

MARD plans to officially announce and license the distribution of ASF vaccine in early July. (Photo: VNA)

The newspaper cited the confirmation given by the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in an official letter sent to the Department of Animal Health of Vietnam that emphasised the safety and effectiveness of the NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine against ASF developed by Vietnam.



Previously, the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) held a press conference to announce the successful production of a vaccine against ASF.



The NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine produced by the National Veterinary JSC (NAVETCO) is the world's first commercial vaccine against this disease.



The newspaper quoted Deputy Minister of MARD Phung Duc Tien as saying that from February 2020, the research and production of vaccines has been carried out officially with the co-operation of US experts. From July 2020, the MARD permitted the import of attenuated ASF virus strains for research and production of ASF vaccines in Vietnam.



It is expected that MARD will officially announce and license the distribution of ASF vaccine in early July.



ASF is a dangerous infectious disease caused by a virus in pigs, first appearing in Africa back in 1921. The disease spreads quickly, causing disease in all ages and types of pigs, including domestic pig and wild boar. Most notably, the disease has a mortality rate of up to 100%./.