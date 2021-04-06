Society University students make products to control virus spread Students and scientists at the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) have carried out extensive research and developed products that help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sci-Tech Vietnam works to keep pace with world’s AI development Vietnam is working to realise its goal of being listed in Top 4 in ASEAN and Top 50 of the world in terms in artificial intelligence (AI) research, development and application by 2030.

Sci-Tech Autotech & Accessories 2021 to be held both offline, online The 17th Saigon International Autotech & Accessories Show (Autotech & Accessories 2021) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from May 20 to 23 with both offline and online activities.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang tapping biotechnology in socio-economic development The northern province of Bac Giang will promote the application of biotechnology and new material technologies to serve socio-economic development, according to the director of the Bac Giang Provincial Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Thanh Binh.