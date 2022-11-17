Vietnam Digital Finance Conference & Expo 2022 held
The Vietnam Digital Finance Conference and Expo 2022 took place in Hanoi on November 17, under the theme of “Embracing IT modernisation to accelerate digital transformation in the financial sector”.
A keynote session of Vietnam Digital Finance Conference 2022 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Digital Finance Conference and Expo 2022 took place in Hanoi on November 17, under the theme of “Embracing IT modernisation to accelerate digital transformation in the financial sector”.
The events were jointly organised by the Department of Financial Informatics and Statistics, the National Institute for Finance, the World Bank, and the International Events & Consulting Group (IEC).
Director of the department Nguyen Dai Tri said that as the financial sector is the “blood vessel” of the economy, digital transformation in this field is one of the core factors for digital transformation in general and that of other sectors in particular.
Over the past years, the financial sector has actively implemented tasks, actively participated in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and sped up digital transformation in all fields, thus achieving many positive results; bringing benefits to the whole society; and contributing to shortening the time for tax and customs procedures, and reducing paperwork, time and costs for businesses and people.
At the conference, experts discussed and assessed the main results of digital transformation of the sector, clarified shortcomings and weaknesses, and make recommendations on policies and professional knowledge.
They also proposed measures to effectively implement the Ministry of Finance’s Digital Transformation Plan towards the formation of a digital transformation in the coming time./.