Vietnam Digital Transformation Day slated for mid-December
The Vietnam Digital Transformation Day (DX Day Vietnam) 2020 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on December 14-15 with the direct participation of more than 2,500 delegates and over 10,000 others online.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Digital Transformation Day (DX Day Vietnam) 2020 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on December 14-15 with the direct participation of more than 2,500 delegates and over 10,000 others online.
The event is organised by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) and the Authority of Information Technology Application under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Technology experts will present digital transformation solutions and experience relating to agriculture, health care, logistics, finance - banking, industrial production, and small- and medium-sized enterprises, VINASA said on December 4.
On June 3 this year, the Prime Minister approved the national digital transformation programme until 2025 with a vision to 2030, which considers 2020 as the year of national digital transformation.
The trend of digital transformation in the world is now stronger than ever, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced over 1.2 billion students worldwide to take online lessons and 30 percent of patients to undergo examination via telemedicine, according to VINASA.
It said that Vietnam is holding an important stature in the international arena in terms of both economy and politics, and it is now a “golden” chance for the country to strongly promote digital transformation so as to maintain and further raise this standing.
To help accelerate national digital transformation, DX Day Vietnam will be held annually to connect relevant parties to discuss and share ways for helping businesses carry out digital transformation, the association added.
More information can be found on the event’s website, at www.dxday.vinasa.org.vn ./.
