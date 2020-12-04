Sci-Tech Vietnam masters 90 percent of ecosystem of cyber security products Vietnam has to date mastered about 90 percent of the ecosystem of cyber security products serving Party and State agencies, and is likely to be one among few countries mastering 100 percent of the ecosystem, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.

Sci-Tech AI development key for economy: experts Vietnam should use artificial intelligence in more areas to boost productivity and to improve people’s lives, experts have said.

Sci-Tech 8th Vietnam Summer School of Science held in Binh Dinh The Rencontres du Vietnam, a non-profit organisation and an official partner of UNESCO, is organising the 8th Vietnam Summer School of Science (VSSS) at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE) in the central province of Binh Dinh.