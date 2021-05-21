Health Vietnam records 24 new domestic COVID-19 cases Vietnam documented 24 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on May 21, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Deputy PM requires efforts to prevent disruption of production chains in pandemic-hit areas Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam asked for efforts to prevent the interruption of production chains in COVID-19-hit localities at a virtual meeting with leaders of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, the current biggest COVID-19 hot spots of COVID-19, on May 20.

Health 45 new COVID-19 cases documented on May 20 evening Vietnam recorded 45 new cases of COVDI-19 over the past six hours to 6 p.m on May 20, including five imported cases who had been quarantined upon their arrival, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Funds raised by VFF to be used for COVID-19 vaccine purchase Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has approved the plan of using financial resources raised by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for COVID-19 prevention and control to buy COIVD-19 vaccines.