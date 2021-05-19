Vietnam discusses potential medical cooperation with Swiss group
Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan expressed her hope at a recent meeting that Swiss-based biotech conglomerate Roche Group will continue its cooperation to improve diagnosis and treatment quality in Vietnam.
The meeting took place on May 17 between representatives from ASEAN and the group as part of activities held by the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB).
The ambassador also asked the group to conduct more community events for disadvantaged Vietnamese women and children.
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Lan hoped that Roche will continue to work closely with the embassy and health agencies in Vietnam to promptly offer high-quality testing services, support the country’s search for vaccines and research on treatment drugs, and actively join hands with the Vietnamese Government and regional countries in COVID-19 prevention and control.
A Roche leader told the gathering about the company’s solutions for COVID-19, including Real-Time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing for diagnosis and treatment monitoring as well as a serological testing for SARS-CoV-2 resistance in patients previously exposed to the virus. Vietnam has so far applied both solutions.
Roche revealed that it plans to increase its monthly production capacity to tens of millions of test kits by June and will continue to increase production as quickly as possible, with the goal of making its antibody test kits available in countries that accept the European Union’s CE Marking.
Roche also pledged to further cooperate with countries to find solutions for the diagnosis, treatment, research, and production of drugs to prevent COVID-19./.