Health Vietnam to get 31 million Pfizer vaccine doses in Q3, Q4 Vietnam is expected to get 31 million COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by US-based firm Pfizer in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam adds 30 cases to domestic COVID-19 tally on May 19 The domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 3,072, with 30 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours as of 6am on May 19, the Ministry of Health said.

Health COVID-19: Additional 48 cases detected on May 18 afternoon An additional 48 cases of COVID-19 were detected during six hours to 6pm May 18, all in locked-down areas or concentrated quarantine facilities, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam detects 86 new COVID-19 cases in six hours Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19, including one imported and 85 domestic infections, were documented over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 18, according to the Ministry of Health.