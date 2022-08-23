Vietnam documents 3,195 new COVID-19 cases on August 23
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,389,268 with 3,195 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,389,268 with 3,195 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
With over 9,360 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to more than 10 million. Meanwhile, there are 119 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,106.
On August 22, an additional 215,841 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 254,786,196./.