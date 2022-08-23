Health Health Ministry issues monkeypox monitoring guidance The Ministry of Health on August 22 issued temporary guidelines for monitoring and preventing monkeypox amid complicated developments of the disease.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to step up their coordination with the Ministry of Health to deal with urgent issues in the medical sector while addressing a national teleconference on August 21.