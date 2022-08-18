Vietnam documents 3,295 new COVID-19 cases on August 18
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,376,571 with 3,295 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 18, a three-month high, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 8,877 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,049,215. Meanwhile, there are 208 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,103.
On August 17, an additional 670,809 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 252,768,208./.