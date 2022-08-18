Health Vietnam detects highly-infectious BA.2.74 Omicron sub-variant Vietnam has detected a number of new, highly-contagious Omicron sub-variants, including BA.2.74, said the General Department of Preventive Medicine on August 17.

Health High-Level Forum on One Health Partnership Framework opens The High-Level Forum on One Health Partnership for Zoonoses (OHP) Framework for the 2021-2025 period took place in Hanoi on August 16.