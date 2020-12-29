Politics Congratulations to Romanian Prime Minister on re-appointment Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 28 cabled a message of congratulations to Florin Catu on his re-appointment as Prime Minister of Romania.

Politics Vietnam contributes greatly to region as ASEAN Chair: Singapore-based expert Vietnam has successfully fulfilled its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and made significant contributions to the region, according to Hoang Thi Ha, an expert from the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute of Singapore.

Politics Vietnam among 10 nations with highest GDP growth in 2020: Top leader Vietnam is considered one of the 10 nations with the highest gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the world in 2020 and one of the 16 most successful emerging economies, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

Politics 2020 –most successful year over past five years: PM The year 2020 can be said to be the most successful year of Vietnam during 2016-2020, as the country is among the few in the world posting a positive growth rate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed.