Vietnam doing well in COVID-19 fight: PM Phuc
Vietnam is doing very well in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including the repatriation of its citizens, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on February 17.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the government meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a government meeting in Hanoi on the fight, the PM further said the country is a safe destination not only thanks to very effective efforts against the epidemic, but also naturally as it is warm from the north to the south.
Hailing effective efforts by localities in the fight with support from the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities, the government leader highlighted that Vietnam is home to a safe and attractive environment for tourism, business and living.
He specifically affirmed the determination by the government and localities for more resolute activities so as to reach the socio-economic goals and targets set for this year, despite the ravaging epidemic. “That determination and responsibility have by this moment remained unchanged,” PM Phuc stressed.
Calling on investors and businessmen to stay consistent with their plans, he affirmed that the government will ensure the best environment for the business and the living of the people and investors coming to Vietnam. The ministries, authorities and localities must take measures to ensure the people’s travel, production, business, and, at the same time, safety, the leader ordered.
He called on the people to place their trust on and support to the government in the fight, and ordered the Ministry of Information and Communications as well as other relevant authorities to deal with the spread of wrongful information on the epidemic in a serious and timely way./.