Society International vocational training to be extended across country Vocational training schools in Vietnam will continue to use curricula transferred from Australia and Germany until the end of 2020 and 2025, respectively, following the Prime Minister’s approval to extend the technical vocational education and training (TVET) reform plan.

Society Southern provinces strengthen fire prevention measures during dry season Patrols will be increased and fire safety promoted by local districts in HCM City and neighbouring provinces in an aim to prevent forest fires during the current dry season, the city's Fire Fighting and Prevention Police Department has said.

Society HCM City scales up smart city development project to all districts The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged all districts to conduct programmes on smart city development, with specific targets, roadmaps and implementation measures suited to the characteristics of individual locality.

Society HCM City’s youths donate blood to fight coronavirus disease A blood donation day was held among Ho Chi Minh City’s young people on February 16 to address blood shortage facing hospitals due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).