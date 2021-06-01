Vietnam draw 1-1 with Jordan in closed door friendly match
Vietnam drew 1-1 with Jordan in their friendship match that took place on early June 1 (Vietnam time) at Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The match was held behind the closed doors without the attendance of the press and spectators.
In the 11th minute, Jordan opened the scoreboard. Conceding the goal early, Vietnam quickly switched to offence to find an equaliser.
In the 25th minute, Vietnam equalised as a Jordan player scored an own goal.
The second half saw Vietnam's head coach Park Hang-seo subbing out the whole team and put in a new one to test different tactics and players, as the number of substitutes allowed in this game is unlimited. Jordan got a penalty after that, but keeper Nguyen Van Toan saved it. The score remained 1-1 until the end of the match.
This friendly match is considered the final warm-up game for Vietnam. They will play their World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia on June 7, Malaysia four days later and the UAE on June 15. All of them also have played some friendly matches to prepare for the important upcoming games.
Vietnam are topping group G with 11 points. The team need seven points out of three games to secure a place in the final round.
Unfortunately, Vietnam will play the matches without their number one keeper Dang Van Lam who had contact with a COVID-19 case during training at his club in Japan, Cerezo Osaka. To guarantee safety for the team, Park decided to exclude Lam from the official squad list./.
