Business Smarthome market revenue to hit 453 million USD by 2026 The revenue of Vietnam’s smarthome market is expected to reach nearly 240 million USD this year and 453 million USD by 2026.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on April 28, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam should transform growth model towards efficiency: experts Vietnam needs to speed up transformation towards an efficiency and innovation-driven growth model to meet requirements of sustainable and inclusive development, experts have said.