While a decrease of 56 percent was seen in the newly-registered capital to nearly 3.7 billion USD, a respective surge of 92 percent and 74 percent was recorded in the investment injected into underway projects to nearly 5.29 billion USD, and capital contributions and share purchase deals to 1.83 billion USD.

Foreign investors invested in 18 out of 21 economic sectors, mostly in processing-manufacturing sector.

In the first four months of this year, Singapore led 72 countries and localities investing in Vietnam with 3.1 billion USD, making up 28.8 percent of the total FDI.

The Republic of Korea came second while Denmark was the third with Lego factory.

Among 44 cities and provinces receiving FDI in the period, the southern province of Binh Duong took the lead, followed by Bac Ninh province and Ho Chi Minh City./.

