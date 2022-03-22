Vietnam drops quarantine requirements for foreign arrivals
The Ministry of Health has officially issued the long-awaited COVID-19 protocols for foreign arrivals in Vietnam. The regulations state that visitors with negative COVID tests can enjoy quarantine-free travel from day one.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVisit Vietnam Year 2022 highlights Green tourism
“Quang Nam - Green tourism destination” has been chosen as the theme of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 hosted by Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
See more
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam among nations realising COVID-19 vaccination target
Vietnam is among nations realising COVID-19 vaccination target.
InfographicHealth ministry officially introduces Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine passport
The Ministry of Health has announced procedures for the issuance of Vietnam’s official COVID-19 'vaccine passports’ along with the passport templates.
InfographicMany localities prepare plans for booster Covid-19 vaccine shots
Many localities are preparing conditions for the booster COVID-19 vaccine shots for people aged 18 and over, and speeding up the coverage of COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17.
Infographic156.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Vietnam
Vietnam has signed purchase deals or received donations for nearly 211 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 156.4 million already arrived as of December 10, 2021, according to the Ministry of Health.
Infographic63 cities, provinces assess, announce pandemic levels
Localities nationwide have assessed and announced pandemic levels to safely and flexibly adapt to as well as effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic.