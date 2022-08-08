At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always wants to promote solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, considering this a priority in its foreign policy, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang told Cambodian guests in Hanoi on August 8.



Giang hosted a reception for a delegation of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) led by Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the RCAF and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.



Consolidation of the bilateral relationship holds special strategic significance to development in each country, the minister said.



He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and remembers Cambodia’s valuable support during its past struggle for national liberation, as well as the present cause of national construction and defence.



Giang also cited statements by senior Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders, affirming the importance they attach to maintaining and enhancing the traditional friendship between the two governments, people and armies of the two countries.



In the past time, the two sides have coordinated to organise political and diplomatic events, particularly the State-level visit to Cambodia by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the visit to Vietnam by Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, among others.



The General lauded cooperation outcomes between the two armies, notably border military zones, border guards, naval forces and coast guards, in maintaining social security, safety and order in border areas, COVID-19 prevention and control, and personnel training.



On the occasion, Giang asked Hun Manet to convey his regards to Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Banh, and his invitation to the Cambodian official to attend the international defence expo to be hosted by Vietnam later this year.



For his part, Hun Manet suggested the two sides consider sustainable cooperation mechanisms such as border defence friendship exchanges, noting that substantial potential remains for their bilateral collaboration.



He also proposed authorised agencies of the two countries build cooperation agreements and tap their potential./.