Culture - Sports Son La holds ceremony to honour Xoe Thai as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity The northern moutainous province of Son La on September 17 held a ceremony to honour the art of Xoe dance of the Thai ethnic people which has been listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Culture - Sports Composer promoting Vietnamese culture through classical pieces Having pursued her passion for classical music for 35 years, Slovakian -Vietnamese composer and pianist Hoàng Thị Kiều Anh has expressed her love for Vietnam through her creative works.

Culture - Sports First national beach tennis tournament organised in Thanh Hoa The National Beach Tennis Championship 2022 will be held from September 19 to 24 at Thien Duong Xu Thanh Resort in Hoang Hoa district, the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Culture - Sports Paragliders enjoy spectacular flights over Mu Cang Chai terraced fields Dozens of professional Vietnamese and foreign paragliding pilots will gather to showcase their spectacular and innovative paragliding skills in Mu Cang Chai, home of one of the 10 most beautiful terraced rice fields in the world.